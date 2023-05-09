INDIA

Assam CM to watch ‘The Kerala Story’ with cabinet colleagues

NewsWire
0
0

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that he, along with his cabinet colleagues and family members, will watch ‘The Kerala Story’, adding that he was not promoting the controversial movie.

His announcement came after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee advocated for a ban on the movie in the wake of protests and criticism.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Sarma said: “We will all go watch it on May 11. I am not going to promote the movie. I will just watch it.”

On Sunday, Bengaluru’s Garuda Mall has organised a special screening of the contentious film which was attended by BJP national president J.P. Nadda.

After watching the film, Nadda said: “This movie shows a new kind of poisonous terrorism that is without weapons. No state or religion is particularly associated with this type of terrorism.”

20230509-082602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sitharaman slams KCR for calling $5 trillion economy a joke

    UP govt seeks source of funding of unrecognised madrasas near Indo-Nepal...

    Battle for UP: Political parties switch to silent mode before result...

    7,813 complaints against digital lending apps, recovery agents