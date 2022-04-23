Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday urged the Central government to announce a new industrial policy for the northeastern states in line with the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Inaugurating the 7th India Industrial Fair (UDYAM 2022) at the veterinary field here in Khanapara, the Chief Minister drawing attention of the Union MSME Minister Narayan Rane, who was present on the occasion, said that if a new industrial policy was declared in line with Jammu and Kashmir, investors would look favourably at the region for their valued investments.

Sarma said that this would go a long way in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream policy — Act East Policy — aimed at connecting the economy of northeast India with that of the South-East Asian nations.

“Connecting the economy and businesses of the region with that of South-East Asia would not only offer our entrepreneurs the huge market but would also provide an avenue to our youths for self-employment by being a part of that trade link-up,” the Chief Minister pointed out.

Appreciating the efforts of Laghu Udyog Bharti for taking initiatives for organising events like UDYAM 2022, Sarma said such platforms would encourage the entrepreneurs in the Industrial sector by motivating them to go ahead with greater zeal.

Saying that the MSME sector contributes to 29 per cent of the state GDP, the Chief Minister appealed to the major players in the industry to consider Assam as their most-favoured investment destination as the state today, under the current dispensation, is going through a phase of total peace and security across its length and breadth.

Sarma also said that the state government has initiated a host of initiatives, including auto-renewal of expired business licenses, aimed at an overhaul of the industrial environment in the state.

He also mentioned that the state government has undertaken steps to modernise and improve the roadways, river ways as well as the logistic infrastructure of the state.

