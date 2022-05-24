Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday visited Dima Hasao — the district worst affected by pre-monsoon rain and landslides, and took a took of the situation.

The hilly district has been cut off both rail and road links due to landslides at multiple locations.

Sarma asked the PWD officials to take appropriate steps to re-construct the road at a fast pace. He also suggested looking for an alternative alignment to save the stretch of the road from future damages due to landslides.

He stressed on immediate resumption of full-scale transportation and laid emphasis on the restoration of damaged roads.

Sarma said: “Restoration work will start soon. We are working to mitigate the risk due to landslides.”

The landslide triggered by heavy rain rendered several people out of their home.

The Chief Minister also visited a few relief camps and interacted with the people put up there.

He also met family members of the three people who were killed due to landslides.

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has air-dropped the essential supplies through helicopters from Guwahati, Jorhat and Silchar.

Further, about 8,000 liters of diesel were also air-dropped to the Dima Hasao district with the help of IAF.

