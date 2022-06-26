Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday once again visited the inundated Silchar city of the state’s Barak Valley region to review the flood situation.

He has interacted with the local residents, and also held a review meeting and discussed the rescue operations that are being carried out.

As per reports, around 2.87 lakh people are affected in Cachar district of which 96,689 victims are from Silchar alone.

Talking to reporters, he said that the administration has not been able to reach all the areas and flood victims yet but instructions have been issued to the relief and rescue agencies to maximise their reach and ensure help for all the victims at the earliest.

Sarma also appreciated the philanthropic activities that are being carried out in Silchar by different business associations, local NGOs, groups, and individuals. He appealed to the local residents to stand by each other in this moment of distress.

“The people in Silchar are overall happy with the relief operations as all the forces like the Army, Air force, NDRF, SDRF are working cumulatively for the rescue. Nowhere in Assam, these kinds of relief operations are going on. The Assam government is giving utmost importance to the plight of Barak Valley,” he said.

He assured that the government will send doctors from other parts of Assam and organise medical camps soon to prevent the water-borne diseases. The army will assist in running these camps.

Sarma also reiterated that this flood is man-made and a lesson has been learned. He ensured to put police guards in the Bethukandi embankment where the miscreants damaged the dyke due to which Silchar has been largely submerged.

“During my more-than-one-hour inspection, saw the hardships faced by people as most areas are still reeling under floodwaters. Our government stands firmly with the people of Silchar and we are unwavering in our efforts to lessen their sufferings,” the Chief Minister later tweeted.

20220626-215202