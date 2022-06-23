Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday visited Silchar to assess the flood situation in the area. The state’s entire Barak Valley region, especially Silchar city, has been inundated since Monday.

Sarma conducted an aerial survey on a special aircraft to inspect the damages caused by the rising water levels of Barak river in and around the city. He was accompanied by Silchar MP Rajdeep Roy, Deputy Commissioner, and Superintendent of Police of Cachar.

The Chief Minister also chaired a meeting to review the situation in Cachar with the senior officials of various government departments of the district at the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

He directed the district administration to take a stock of flood relief and prepare a specific ward-wise micro-level plan to carry out the rescue operations with the help of locals. He also met and interacted with the public representatives of Silchar.

Meanwhile, the district administration of Cachar carried out a trial round of air dropping across the areas of Silchar with the support of the Indian Air Force on Thursday morning.

Helicopters air-dropped relief materials with food, water bottles, and other necessities on flat rooftops across the city.

Taking to Twitter, Sarma said: “Packets containing food items, water bottles & essentials air-dropped today at flood-hit Silchar by helicopters. We plan to continue such air-droppings for our stranded people in the days ahead, apart from the regular relief. Our Govt is firmly with the people of Barak Valley.”

