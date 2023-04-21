Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday criticised the Congress for handling the harassment allegations levelled by the state unit Youth Congress chief Angkita Dutta against the national president of party’s youth wing, Srinivas B.V., in an “improper way”.

He warned that police would intervene in the matter if the Congress party failed to solve it.

Sarma also criticised the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee for handling Dutta’s complaint in an “improper manner”.

“The way Assam Congress is dealing with the whole situation is very unfortunate. They need to solve the problem. I still believe that it is the Congress party’s internal matter.

“However, if they cannot find a proper solution to it, police will take action as per law. The National Commission of Women has already written to Assam DGP on this issue,” he added.

Meanwhile, Angkita Dutta submitted her statement in the Chief Judicial Magistrate court on Friday.

She has lodged a complaint in Dispur police station in Guwahati against the national president of India Youth Congress, Srinivas BV for harassment.

Meanwhile, Assam unit Congress president Bhupen Borah said that Dutta has not been suspended from the party.

She submitted her reply to the show cause notice within time.

Borah said: “We have received an answer from Angkita Dutta and sent it to the All India Congress Committee. We have been waiting for a reply from their end.”

