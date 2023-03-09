INDIALIFESTYLE

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the authorities would take strict action against anyone engaging in anti-national activities.

The Chief Minister’s remark came following the detention of a suspected “Pakistani agent” in Morigaon, identified as Baharul Islam.

“Action would be taken against all those implicated in treason against the nation,” Sarma said.

“Assam Police have continued the crackdown on anti-nationals around the state along with the NIA,” he added.

Islam was detained by the CBI on Tuesday night on suspicion of being a Pakistani agent and having links with terror-related activities.

The police said the CBI conducted a raid in Moirabari area of Morigaon.

Islam was allegedly supplying SIM cards to Pakistani intelligence organisations.

The CBI has seized two laptops and a number of documents from his possession.

An official said that he operated a mobile phone store at Saruchala Bazar in Morigaon district.

According to officials, a lawsuit has been filed, and further legal action will be taken.

