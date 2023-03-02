INDIA

Assam CM will decide on alliance with NPP: Meghalaya BJP leader

NewsWire
0
0

BJP Meghalaya leader Sanbor Shullai on Thursday said that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will take a call on an alliance with the state’s ruling National People’s Party (NPP).

After winning the South Shillong Assembly seat, Shullai told reporters here: “I am very happy. I want to thank the people. Last time I won by a margin of 6,000 votes, and the figure gets doubled this time.”

When he was asked about the BJP’s seeming to end in the single digits though the party leaders earlier claimed that they would win at least 15 seats this time, the party leader said” “The results are still coming. We should wait for the final verdict.”

Meanwhile, he also commented that whether the BJP would support the NPP-led government and be a constituent will be decided by the Assam Chief Minister.

“We will be meeting Himanta Biswa Sarma this evening. He will decide about forging an alliance with the NPP to form the government in Meghalaya,” he added.

20230302-144602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Depressed over looks, schoolboy jumps to death from Noida high-rise

    Controversy over Pak army’s revenge killings in Balochistan refuses to die,...

    Asian Elite Boxing: Sumit reaches semifinals, assures one more medal to...

    Tripura civic polls a litmus test for BJP, Left and Trinamool