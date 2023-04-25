INDIA

Assam CM’s vigilance cell files corruption case against Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Bhuiyan

NewsWire
0
0

Assam Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell filed a case on Tuesday against Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Bhuyan and 13 other individuals in connection with the MPLAD fund allocation scandal.

The case filed at a special court talks about allegations of corruption and malpractice as primary issues in this case. High-ranking state government officials Sharmistha Bora and Hemanta Dutta are among those implicated.

At least four government officials were suspended earlier on March 18 in connection with the MPLAD fund scandal.

According to sources, money from Bhuyan’s MPLAD fund was given to build a road in Barpeta district. However, the money was released prior to completion of 75 per cent of the work which violated the regulations.

The swindle was discovered after an inquiry by the Special Vigilance Cell, which revealed that the four suspended officials signed the bill before 75 per cent of the road construction work was finished.

Sukanya Bora, an additional commissioner for Kamrup, served as the committee’s chair.

It has been alleged that the allocated funds were taken out by submitting fictitious bills for the building of three highways, which were never built.

20230425-234204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indian researcher exploring ‘strange metals’ linked to semiconductors

    World Bank approves $ 125 mn support program to Kerala

    Vizhinjam port project row: CPI-M leader meets Archbishop

    Swiggy Instamart to be official partner for TATA IPL 2022