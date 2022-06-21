Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, the wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Tuesday filed a Rs 100 crore defamation suit against AAP leader and Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, in connection with the PPE kit procurement controversy.

Riniki Sarma’s lawyer P. Nayak said that his client submitted the PPE kit as donation under corporate social responsibility activities.

Earlier this month, a bitter war of words broke out between Assam Chief Minister and Sisodia with the former threatening to file a defamation suit after Sisodia alleged corruption in the procurement of Covid PPE kits.

Sisodia claimed that PPE kit contracts were awarded to a company linked to Sarma’s wife.

Referring to a media report, Sisodia had said that while the Assam government procured PPE kits for Rs 600 a piece from other companies, Sarma gave urgent supply orders to the firms of his wife and son’s business partners for Rs 990 a piece, taking advantage of the emergency situation.

