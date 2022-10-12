INDIA

Assam Congress President Bhupen Kumar Borah has been in the midst of controversy with an illegal construction at his house in Guwahati city. Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) served Borah a notice regarding this on Wednesday, officials said.

The notice was served after two citizens complained to the GMC about an unauthorised construction at the Assam Congress President’s house.

A GMC official informed that a complaint was received from Bhaskarjyoti Kumar and Hiran Bhatta, residents of Bhetapara area in the city regarding a building constructed at Borah’s house in Niribili Path area in Guwahati.

The Congress leader has been asked to produce a copy of the no objection certificate (NOC) and the approved plan for his building within three days.

In the last couple of days, the state Congress chief was attacked on social media for describing late Assamese playwright, songwriter, poet, writer and filmmaker Jyoti Prasad Agarwala as ‘Kalaguru’. The netizens slammed Borah and accused him of having a lack of knowledge about Assam’s history and culture.

