INDIA

Assam Congress files FIR against Nupur Sharma

NewsWire
0
0

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Friday filed an FIR against suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, and Naveen Kumar Jindal, for their controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

The APCC in its FIR lodged at Guwahati’s Bhangagarh police station said that the two leaders’ statements were not only derogatory but have also maligned the image of Indian civilization and have affected the country’s age-old unity and integrity amidst diversity.

APCC senior spokesperson Romen Chandra Borthakur said: “Such statements always adversely and negatively impact our society and it is considered a criminal offence. So, action may be taken against the above-mentioned persons as per the IPC and exemplary punishment should be given to them. Otherwise, this may invite unwanted circumstances in the future.”

20220610-192601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India calls for further investigation on Covid-19 origin following WHO’s inconclusive...

    Job seeker has been sitting atop water tank for past 120...

    Kolkata Municipal Corporation reels under fund crunch, stops pension

    Referendum of Khalsa panth, says Sukhbir on DSGMC win