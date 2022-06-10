The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Friday filed an FIR against suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, and Naveen Kumar Jindal, for their controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

The APCC in its FIR lodged at Guwahati’s Bhangagarh police station said that the two leaders’ statements were not only derogatory but have also maligned the image of Indian civilization and have affected the country’s age-old unity and integrity amidst diversity.

APCC senior spokesperson Romen Chandra Borthakur said: “Such statements always adversely and negatively impact our society and it is considered a criminal offence. So, action may be taken against the above-mentioned persons as per the IPC and exemplary punishment should be given to them. Otherwise, this may invite unwanted circumstances in the future.”

