A police officer in Assam’s Nalbari district, who was absconding after a minor girl accused him of taking her objectionable photographs after forcing her to go nude inside a police station, has been dismissed from service, the police said on Friday.

On Monday, a 17-year-old girl had lodged a complaint stating that the officer-in-charge of Ghograpar PS had molested her inside the police station besides taking her nude photos.

The accused officer, identified as Biman Roy, was immediately placed under suspension.However, when a senior police officer of DIG rank reached the Ghograpar police station for a probe into the matter, it was found that the accused officer was on the run.

The police circulated a notice that anyone who can give information about the absconding officer will be rewarded.

Taking to Twitter, Assam DGP G.P. Singh wrote, “Being convinced of the instant case being rarest or rare, and as the Director General of Police and Head of Police Force of Assam, and in accordance with extant law and rules, I have decided to dismiss Inspector (UB) Biman Roy from Assam Police.”

“This decision shall also send a strong message to all serving police personnel about adherence to the law of the land and the thought process of the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam about the shape Assam Police should take to serve the people of Assam,” he added.

According to Assam’s top cop, this may also be taken as a warning and advice to all state police personnel to maintain the sanctity of police stations and ensure that they remain the safest place for children and women.

He said, “Anyone not discharging the duty to keep the citizens safe in police stations, especially the women and children, shall invariably face similar consequences.”

2023063031926