INDIA

Assam cop dismissed from service for clicking nude pics of minor girl in police station

NewsWire
0
0

A police officer in Assam’s Nalbari district, who was absconding after a minor girl accused him of taking her objectionable photographs after forcing her to go nude inside a police station, has been dismissed from service, the police said on Friday.

On Monday, a 17-year-old girl had lodged a complaint stating that the officer-in-charge of Ghograpar PS had molested her inside the police station besides taking her nude photos.

The accused officer, identified as Biman Roy, was immediately placed under suspension.However, when a senior police officer of DIG rank reached the Ghograpar police station for a probe into the matter, it was found that the accused officer was on the run.

The police circulated a notice that anyone who can give information about the absconding officer will be rewarded.

Taking to Twitter, Assam DGP G.P. Singh wrote, “Being convinced of the instant case being rarest or rare, and as the Director General of Police and Head of Police Force of Assam, and in accordance with extant law and rules, I have decided to dismiss Inspector (UB) Biman Roy from Assam Police.”

“This decision shall also send a strong message to all serving police personnel about adherence to the law of the land and the thought process of the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam about the shape Assam Police should take to serve the people of Assam,” he added.

According to Assam’s top cop, this may also be taken as a warning and advice to all state police personnel to maintain the sanctity of police stations and ensure that they remain the safest place for children and women.

He said, “Anyone not discharging the duty to keep the citizens safe in police stations, especially the women and children, shall invariably face similar consequences.”

2023063031926

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Andhra govt is under-reporting Covid deaths: TDP

    India leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi signed up as face of Super4 gaming...

    Abdu Rozik books an entire theatre to watch SRK’s ‘Pathaan’

    From arthouse movies to commercial hits, Malayalam films go mass with...