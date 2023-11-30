Assam: Cop & scribe held while siphoning off money seized in raids

A police personnel and a journalist were arrested here on Thursday for allegedly siphoning off at least Rs 25 lakh that was earlier seized in raids, an official said.

The police also recovered the money (in cash) from the house of the journalist.

According to officials, the Crime Branch of Guwahati Police conducted raids at the house of Toufique Uddin Ahmed, a journalist, here in Garigaon on Wednesday night and seized the cash after receiving specific information.

Another person, Mubarak Ali, who is working as a sub-inspector in Assam Police was held by the Crime Branch after Toufique Uddin revealed some more names during the questioning.

They were both taken into custody on Thursday in connection with a Crime Branch case.

According to the police, the fresh arrests are connected to the earlier arrests of two Rajasthan natives — Devkaran Sen (27) and Manoj Kumar (47).

Both were taken into custody due to their alleged involvement in Hawala transactions. Police seized Rs 1.69 crore in cash during the inquiry.

Sub-inspector Mubarak Ali was a part of the investigation. However, it is suspected that the police seized more money from the Rajasthan natives, but Mubarak Ali siphoned off a significant portion of it with the assistance of Toufique Uddin, a journalist, and a few other individuals.

A senior police officer said that some of the money that was purportedly siphoned off was included in the cash that was found at Toufique Uddin’s home.

