Junmoni Rabha — a woman Assam Police Sub Inspector, who had come to the limelight after she had arrested her fiance in a case of fraud, was arrested on Saturday.

The police in Majuli have arrested Rabha in connection with a case against her fiance on various charges, including criminal conspiracy and cheating. She was presented at the court following which the magistrate sent her to a 14-day judicial custody.

Two contractors — Ram Abatra Sharma and Ajit Bora, had filed two separate FIRs against Rabha’s fiance Rana Pogag, alleging huge financial transactions between them.

The complainants claimed that Junmoni had introduced Pogag to them and it was because of her perusal, that they had given the money to Pogag for getting contract works from the ONGC. At that time, she was posted in Majuli.

The police questioned Junmoni Rabha for the last two days and finally arrested her. Even as her name appeared in the FIRs, she was not an accused.

Following the case, Rabha was transferred from Nagaon to Kaliabor.

Her fiance Pogag, who is currently in judicial custody, was arrested under sections 120B, 170, 406, 419, 420, 468, 471, and 472 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

