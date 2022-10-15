INDIA

Assam: Court orders case against cop over custodial torture

NewsWire
0
0

A court in Assam’s Karimganj district has directed that a case be registered against a police inspector after two persons who were apprehended in a case of theft had lodged complaint of torture in custody, officials said on Saturday.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Nur Md. Abdullah Ahmed Majumdar has ordered to register a case under the Indian Penal Code against Neelambazar police station Officer-in-Charge and Inspector Deepjyoti Malakar after the two individuals alleged that they were tortured in custody after being arrested on Wednesday night.

Rososindhu Dutta, a lawyer, who was representing the arrested persons, claimed that following Malakar’s instruction, policemen brutally tortured them.

Malakar, however, denied the allegations, claiming that it was a trick of the two suspected thieves to “get away” even as police have proof of their offences.

According to the complaint of the detainees, one of them was tortured in different methods, including rubbing of chilli powder on private parts and pouring petrol on his body followed by a threat to set him afire.

A policeman, present during the trial, has reportedly confessd to the custodial torture before the court.

20221015-235805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Fake vehicle insurance racket busted in UP

    Goa poll drubbing: ‘Cong failed to convince people of its narrative’

    Oxygen Express with 120MT of LMO reaches Bengaluru

    BJP wins 4 seats in TN, vote share only 2.6%