INDIA

Assam court reserves order on Jignesh Mevani’s bail plea

NewsWire
0
3

The sessions court in Assam’s Barpeta on Thursday reserved its order on the bail application of Independent Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani, who is presently in five-day police custody.

Mevani’s lawyer Angshuman Bora said that they submitted their arguments and urged the court to grant bail to Mevani, who’s also the Convener of Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch.

“The order has been reserved by the sessions court. We expect the court’s decision on Friday,” Bora told the media.

The 41-year-old legislator, who was elected from the Vadgam Assembly constituency, was first arrested by the Assam police on April 20 (from Gujarat) in connection with an “objectionable” tweet against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was re-arrested by the Assam police on April 25 on different charges, including “outraging the modesty of a lady police officer”.

Mevani was sent to five-day police custody by Barpeta’s chief judicial magistrate on April 26 on charges of “voluntarily causing hurt”, “criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty” and “force on a woman cop intending to outrage her modesty”.

Meanwhile, the Congress led by its senior leaders, including state unit chief Bhupen Kumar Borah and opposition leader Debabrata Saikia, on Thursday staged sit-in demonstrations against the arrest of Mevani, who had earlier pledged outside support to the party, in all the 34 districts of the state.

The police detained Congress leaders and workers at many places, but subsequently released them.

The Gujarat legislator was first arrested on April 20 following a complaint filed against him by an Assam BJP leader seeking action against Mevani under the IT Act.

20220428-223605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Two labourers fall ill after consuming soft drink in Gopalganj

    BJP district chief in Tamil Nadu arrested for provocative speech

    Charred body of ISRO scientist’s son recovered from IIT Madras campus

    Ensure no one dies of oxygen shortage tonight, Bombay HC tells...