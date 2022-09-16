INDIA

Assam: Cyber frauds demand money using district judge’s fake WhatsApp account

NewsWire
0
0

Cyber criminals in Assam’s Hailakandi town targeted a district and sessions judge by creating a fake Whatsapp account using his name and picture.

Impersonating District and Sessions Judge Sanjay Hazarika, the fraudsters demanded money through the WhatsApp account claiming that he is sick.

The cyber criminals created a WhatsApp account with judge Hazarika’s picture on the profile and demanded money from various court staff including his acquaintances.

On Thursday, Hailakandi court manager Arindam Sharma received a message on WhatsApp from a number which has a profile picture of judge Hazarika.

In the message, he was instructed to buy and send 25 Amazon e-gift cards worth 10,000 rupees. Sharma found the matter a little mysterious, and he discussed it with his colleagues.

On discussion, it was found that the court’s system officer Praveer Sutradhar also received such a message on his WhatsApp number. They immediately reported the matter to the district judge.

Later, judge Hazarika filed a case in this regard at Hailakandi Sadar Police Station.

The police have started an investigation into the incident.

Superintendent of Police, Gaurav Upadhyay told IANS, “Upon receiving the complaint, we immediately blocked the number and launched surveillance to catch the culprits.”

20220916-173404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Matter of serious concern’: SC on cases being registered under Sec...

    Four more arrested in Shahdara sexual assault case

    Cong to raise Rahul office attack issue in Kerala Assembly session

    Elephant statue stolen from Lucknow’s Ambedkar park