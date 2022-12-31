In view of finding a resolution on the delimitation process in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has called all the state ministers to the national capital for an important cabinet meeting on Saturday.

The boundaries of the 126 Assembly seats in Assam are likely to be redrawn with 14 parliamentary seats.

It is observed that delimitation may impact 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

On December 27, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had initiated delimitation of the Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies in Assam as per Section 8A of the RP Act, 1950.

The Census figures of 2001 will be used for the purpose of readjustment of Assembly Constituencies and Parliamentary Constituencies in the state.

Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel had directed the Chief Electoral Officer of Assam to take up the matter with the state government to issue a complete ban on the creation of new administrative units with effect from January 1, 2023 till the completion of the delimitation exercise in the state.

As mandated under Article 170 of the Constitution, census figures (2001) will be used for the purpose of readjustment of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies in the state.

Reservation of seats for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes will be provided as per Articles 330 and 332 of the Constitution of India.

The Commission will design and finalise its own guidelines and methodology for the purpose of delimiting the constituencies.

During the delimitation exercise, the Commission will keep in mind the physical features, existing boundaries of administrative units, facility of communication, public convenience and as far as practicable, the constituencies will be kept as geographically compact areas.

Once a draft proposal of delimitation of constituencies in Assam is finalised by the Commission, it will be published in the Central and State Gazettes for inviting suggestions/objections from the general public. In this regard, a notice will also be published in two vernacular newspapers of the state specifying the date and venue for public sittings to be held in the state.

The ECI has been requested by the Union Ministry of Law & Justice to conduct the delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies in the state.

