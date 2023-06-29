Assam DGP G.P. Singh on Thursday warned of legal action against a Sub-Inspector (SI) in Nalbari district who has been accused of taking obscene photographs of a minor girl inside jail premises.

In an FIR, the minor alleged that the Sub-Inspector of Ghograpar police station took the pictures inside the jail and embarrassed here in front of other police officers.

After learning about the incident, the DGP instructed DIG CWR Brajenjit Singha to go to the police station and submit a review report.

According to DGP Singh, the police station’s CCTV footage will be reviewed, and if the accused is found guilty, severe legal action would be taken against him

Taking to Twitter, Singh wrote: “Reference reported incident of taking photograph of a girl by a police officer inside Ghograpar Police Station Nalbari – 1.The Complainant (F 17 years) lodged an ejahar on 26/6/23 at Nalbari PS to the effect on 21/6/23 she along with one male person was brought to Ghogrpar Police Station, Nalbari and their one SI (name not mentioned) sexually assaulted her and took some obscene photograph and used obscene signals to the complainant.”

Additionally, he recommended the matter to the Nalbari district’s woman additional superintendent of police.

The incident occured on the evening of June 21, according to the FIR that was filed on June 26.

The victim is said to have eloped with her boyfriend, but they were caught by the police and taken to station.

They were both kept that evening in the jail.

“I was forced to remove my clothes by the SI, but, I denied. He then threatened me and hence I got scared and removed my clothes. SI has clicked my naked picture and had tried to harass me with his obscene gesture. In the morning, I had informed about the incident to a woman police official, but she asked me to keep quiet,” the victim claimed.

A case has been registered against the SI.

