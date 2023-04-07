Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Friday that the Ayush Ministry would set up a 100-bedded Yoga and Naturopathy Hospital here in this Assam town.

Sonowal, who hails from Assam, said this while speaking on the occasion of the ‘Yoga Mahotsav’, celebrated to commemorate 75 days to the International Day of Yoga.

An official said the event was “a huge success as thousands joined at the gala event as they practiced Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) at the Dibrugarh University ground here on Friday”.

“It is a matter of immense pleasure & pride that Dibrugarh is hosting this wonderful ‘Yoga Mahotsav’ in this pristine environment. As thousands of you joined us, we are emboldening the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make Yoga a global movement towards healthier and better tomorrow,” the Ayush Minister said.

“The Ministry of Ayush is going to set up a 100-bedded Yoga & Naturopathy Hospital in Dibrugarh. This is going to further bolster Dibrugarh as the centre of healthcare in the region. This centre will cater to needs of the region by providing Yoga and naturopathy out- patient and inpatient treatments to the people of Assam,” he added.

An MoU was also signed between the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY) and Dibrugarh University to develop an ecosystem of Yoga practitioners.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha also addressed the gathering on the occasion.

“It is a great moment when all of us have joined today to perform Yoga – one of the greatest boons of Indian heritage. As we practise Yoga today, it not only boosts the Yoga practice among people, but also promises a better, healthier tomorrow,” Saha said.

Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein, who was also present at the programme, said: “Yoga is a wonderful gift of India’s rich heritage that has benefited the world to become a healthier place. I am happy that I am participating in this event today and we work towards a healthier tomorrow.”

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameshwar Teli; Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh; Assam cabinet ministers Bimal Borah, Keshab Mahanta, along with ministers and MLAs of Assam’s neighbouring states also graced the event.

Apart from thousands of Indian students, international students from Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya, Togo, Nepal, Nigeria, Lesotho, Botswana, Egypt, Namibia and South Korea, yoga enthusiasts participated at the Yoga Mahotsav, an official said.

