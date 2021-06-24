A doctor of a private hospital in eastern Assam’s Dibrugarh was arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping a female colleague, police said.

The doctor was arrested after a woman physician, working at the same hospital, lodged a complaint at the Borbori police station, alleging that her “male colleague raped her in drunken condition” on Wednesday night after duty hours, police said.

After a preliminary inquiry, a case under Sections 376 (rape) and 328 (causing harm) of the Indian Penal Code was lodged against the accused, a police officer said.

The woman, who hails from Dadra and Nagar Haveli, has been sent for a medical examination. The medical examination of the accused has also been conducted, and further probe is on.

