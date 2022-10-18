The police and Central Reserve Police Reserve Force (CRPF) in a joint operation have seized narcotic substances valued at Rs 5 crore in Assam’s Bokajan area, officials said on Tuesday.

A police officer said that around 664 grams of drugs were seized while checking vehicles in a CRPF check post. A vehicle coming from Dimapur in Nagaland was carrying narcotic substances and heading towards Golaghat in Assam.

Drugs were carried in 50 soap cases that were smuggled in secret chambers made in the vehicle.

Police have arrested a drug peddler identified as Sahabuddin. He is a resident of Assam’s Karimganj district.

