Assam: Drugs worth 12 cr seized, two held

Assam police seized narcotic substances worth 12 crore, officials said on Thursday.

The seizure occurred in Ratabari’s Bhetarbond area of Karimganj district near the Assam-Mizoram border. Two people have been arrested on the charges of drug peddling.

Superintendent of police, Karimganj district, Partha Pratim Das conducted an operation on Wednesday based on a tip-off and intercepted a vehicle coming from the neighbouring state Mizoram.

He said, “We got information that in a vehicle coming from Mizoram meant for carrying scrapped substances, drugs were smuggled. We intercepted that vehicle in the Bhetarbond area and recovered narcotic substances around 1.5 kg.”

The narcotic substances were hidden in 121 soap cases and were kept hidden in the vehicle. The arrested two persons are identified as – Abdul Kalam and Saju Mohammed.

“As per initial investigation, narcotic substances were peddled from Aizawl to Nilambazar area in Karimganj district,” Das said.

The market value of seized narcotic substances was around 12 crore, police said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the police’s effort and wrote on Twitter, “Karimganj police police intercepted a vehicle at Veterbond area under Ratabari PS and seized 121 soap cases containing Heroin (1.5 kg approx). Two accused have been apprehended.”

He further added, “Great work Assam police. Keep it up!”

