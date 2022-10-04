INDIA

Assam: Drugs worth Rs 1 cr seized, three arrested

NewsWire
0
0

Assam police seized drugs worth Rs 1 crore from a toll gate near Guwahati city on Tuesday, officials said. The drugs were recovered while checking the vehicles before they enter the city at a toll gate located in the Sonapur area on the Assam-Meghalaya border.

A police officer said that the narcotic substances were recovered from several soap cases kept in hidden chambers in an 18-wheel truck.

The police have arrested the driver Hannan Ali. The vehicle was coming from Manipur and the consignment was most probably to be delivered in Guwahati.

Interrogating Ali, police nabbed two drug peddlers from the Khanapara area of Guwahati. They were identified as Liakat Ali and Anowar Hussain. The duo hails from the Barpeta district of Assam.

20221004-152406

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nusrat Jahan flaunts baby bump

    Manipur CM seeks Centre’s help after fire at Shirui peak

    Clean Delhi, better revenue mechanism to be AAP’s priorities in MCD

    How Modi has transformed Varanasi