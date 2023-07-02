INDIA

Assam : Drugs worth Rs 12 crore seized, three held

Police arrested three drug traffickers in Assam’s Kamrup district, and recovered narcotic substances estimated to be valued at least Rs 12 crore, officials said on Sunday.

According to a senior police officer, the Kamrup district police started an operation on Saturday night based on specific information and found 700 grams of heroin in a vehicle.

The police arrested three persons on the charges of drug peddling.

The apprehended drug peddlers have been identified as Abdul Hai, Mohidul Islam and Rafiqul Islam.

According to police, these three persons were driving a vehicle filled with drugs from Guwahati to Dhubri.

When the police squad stopped the car in the Palashbari area of the district, they found 50 soap boxes inside, each containing 10 packets of heroin weighing 700 grams.

“The estimated market value of seized drugs must be around Rs 12 crore,” the police officer said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

