Assam has once again been inducted into the Guinness World Records Hall of Fame for having submitted the most handwritten notes on the renowned Ahom General Lachit Borphukan on his 400th birth anniversary celebration.

The BJP-led Assam government hosted a year-long celebration to honour the 400th anniversary of the legendary Ahom General Lachit Borphukan’s birth, and as part of the occasion, the administration received a total of 42,94,350 handwritten essays from all over the world.

At a ceremony conducted at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati on Thursday, Guinness World Records adjudicator Swapnil Dangarikar presented the certificate to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Sarma remarked: “We urged every Indian citizen to write something about Lachit Borphukan and submit it on the portal which we had built expressly for the celebration of Ahom General’s birth anniversary.”

“At that time, 57 lakh people posted their ideas on Lachit Borphukan… 42.94 lakh of those were handwritten. This is the largest handwritten photo album in Guinness World Records ever, according to their confirmation. As a result, they verified, certified, and gave the certificate,” he mentioned.

“I’m overjoyed, grateful, and honoured to have had such a large turnout. Lachit Borphukan has received many heartfelt tributes, and we want to keep working to put him in the spotlight in India,” Sarma continued.

He also expressed his gratitude to the youths for their tributes to the Ahom General.

“I commend our young people for their admiration of Lachit Borphukan. I also thank the diligent students and others in India and beyond for writing tributes to the gallant Ahom General,” the Chief Minister said.

