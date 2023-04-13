With 11,000 artists performing traditional Bihu dance at Guwahati’s Sarusajai stadium on Thursday, Assam is eyeing to enter the Guinness Book of World Records.

The mega event comes as the state is celebrating Rongali or Bohag Bihu, which marks the beginning of the Assamese New Year.

Addressing reporters on Wednesday evening, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that all preparations have been completed.

The 11,000 artists have come from different parts of the state.

The event will begin at 5.30 p.m. on Thursday evening.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the state to inaugurate a series of development projects.

Earlier, it was decided that the artists would perform on Friday in the presence of Modi for the Guinness Book of World Records entry.

However, there was a last-minute alteration to the schedule.

“The artists would perform for the Guinness Book of World Records on Thursday. There has been a change in the schedule because we expect that after making an entry in the Guinness Book of World Records, we would receive the certificate on Friday,” Sharma told the reporters on Wednesday.

He also informed that the artists will again perform on Friday when the Prime Minister is present.

“There will be two records, one for the Bihu dance and another for drumming (dhuliya),” the Chief Minister said.

