Assam fast bowler Abu Nechim, who also played for India U19 men’s team and had appearances in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has announced retirement from all forms of the game.

“I would like to bring to your kind notice that I have come to decide to step away from the sport and retire from all forms and levels of the game which I have loved very much. I would like to take the opportunity to thank the BCCI and Assam Cricket Association,” he said in a note posted on his Instagram account.

After making his first-class debut for Assam as a 17-year-old, Nechim found himself in the India U19 team and picked figures of 4-14 in a brilliant display of swing bowling in the 2006 Men’s U19 World Cup semifinal against England. He then signed off from the U19 level with a deadly 6/9 in the final of a tri-series against Bangladesh.

“I would also like to thank the two IPL franchises Mumbai Indians and RCB for their support. It has been a wonderful journey of playing the sport and learning from every ups and downs that came up in the last 23 years. at various and different levels. Finally, I would like to thank my family and all well-wishers who have been with me throughout this wonderful journey,” he added.

Apart from being a constant figure in Assam senior team in domestic cricket, Nechim played for Mumbai Indians in four seasons from 2010 and was also a member of the 2013 IPL winning team.

He was then a member of the Royal Challengers Bangalore from IPL 2014-16. Overall, he picked 12 wickets from 17 IPL matches at an economy rate of 8.69, becoming the first player from Assam to be a part of the tournament.

His wicket tally stands at 172 from 68 first-class games, 65 from 61 List-A matches and 78 from 80 T20s. The 34-year-old moved to Nagaland in the last season of domestic cricket and guided the side to the elite group of Ranji Trophy, claiming five wickets in a curtailed season.

