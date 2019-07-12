Assam flood: Leaves of forests staff cancelled

Guwahati, July 13 (IANS) With flood waters entering most of the state’s national parks and wildlife sanctuaries, Assam Environment and Forest Minister Parimal Shuklabaidya on Saturday appealed to all the staff of the department to cancel the leaves and resume duty at the earliest.

“During this time, we need strong hand of support and coordination from each and every departmental staff across all national parks and wildlife sanctuaries of Assam. Hence in my order, I am announcing that every leave appeal, on-going leave and request for appeal of leave made by/of every staff stands cancelled with immediate effect and are requested to join service immediately,” said Shuklabaidya in an order issued on Saturday.

The state Health Department had recently cancelled the leaves of all the doctors, paramedics and other health department workers due to the outbreak of Japanese Encephalitis, which had claimed 64 lives in the state since January this year.

Shuklabaidya also requested people residing in the vicinity of all national parks and wildlife sanctuaries to treat any flood-affected, distressed animal with utmost care and love and inform the Forest Department staff immediately for subsequent support.

The Minister said that the department had already taken care to ensure that no high speeding vehicles hit animals of the park, particularly from Kaziranga national park, as they often stray outside towards NH 37 due to flood and appealed everyone to cooperate so that the lives of distressed wildlife could be saved.

