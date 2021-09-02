The ongoing flood situation in Assam slightly improved on Thursday, but around 4.93 lakh people were still distressed in 21 of the state’s 34 districts, officials said.

Officials of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said that two more children were washed away in Kamrup and Morigaon districts, taking the death toll since August 30 to seven.

The flood situation was still critical in western Assam’s Nalbari district where over 1.11 lakh people were affected, followed by Golaghat district where 91,528 people were distressed while 84,140 people were hit in Darrang district, 59,393 people in Morigaon and 30,285 in Dhemaji district.

The ASDMA officials said that around 40,000 hectares of crop areas have been inundated and around 1,230 villages were affected.

Various district authorities have set up 105 relief camps in 10 districts to provide shelter to the flood-affected people.

Over 70 per cent of the area of the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, spanning Golaghat, Nagaon, Sonitpur, Biswanath, and Karbi Anglong districts, has been flooded, affecting and killing some wild animals. According to the park officials, nine hog deer, two swamp deer, a python, and a langur were killed.

Over 5.43 lakh domestic animals including poultry were also affected in the flood, which also damaged many assets including highways, bridges, embankments, schools and other government and private properties.

–IANS

sc/vd