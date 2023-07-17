INDIA

Assam flood situation worsens, nearly 1 lakh people affected

The flood situation in Assam has worsened in the last few days, with nearly one lakh people affected by the first spell of monsoon floods.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority’s (ASDMA) latest bulletin, a total of 98,840 people are still reeling by the flood waters in the districts of Biswanath, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, and Tamulpur.

According to the bulletin, with no fresh fatality reported, the death toll stood at seven.

The Dikhou and Brahmaputra rivers are flowing above the danger threshold, according to the ASDMA.

The Dikhou in Sivasagar and Brahmaputra in Dhubri, Tezpur, and Neamatighat are flowing above the danger level.

According to the ASDMA, 3,618.35 hectares of agricultural land have been devastated, and a total of 371 villages are inundated.

For flood victims, a total of 49 relief distribution centres and 17 relief camps have been established in six districts of the state.

Golaghat district, where 28,965 people are reeling under the floods, is the worst-affected, according to the ASDMA.

Dhemaji and Sivasagar, have affected populations of 28,140 and 13,713 respectively.

As per the ASDMA data, almost 59,531 domestic animals have been affected by the flood.

