INDIA

Assam forest officer killed in clash over illegal timber smuggling

A forest officer was killed and three others were critically injured following a clash that occurred over alleged timber smuggling in Assam’s Goalpara district, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident occured in Krishnai Salpara Darapara area.

According to sources, the Boro Matia Reserved Forest was the site of an operation against alleged illegal timber smuggling on Monday night.

During the operation, the forest team confiscated a tractor and some illicit timber.

When the officials were moving the confiscated items towards their office, a group of alleged timber smugglers attacked them using sharp weapons.

Some local residents were also involved in the clash and attacked the forest staff.

According to the police, the smugglers stole the officials’ mobile phones and two gold rings.

The victim, identified as Rajbir Ahmed, was an employee of the forest department.

Police reached the spot and the four forest officials were rushed to a nearby hospital. Ahmed was declared dead on arrival.

The three critically injured persons have been sent to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for advanced treatment.

A senior forest officer said: “Bamboo and machetes were used to attack our staff. As per the preliminary information, miscreants along with the locals gathered and launched an attack on them.”

