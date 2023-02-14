HEALTHINDIA

Assam gets nod to start MBBS course in Kokrajhar Medical College

The Assam government has got the National Medical Commission’s (NMC) permission to start MBBS course in the newly-built Kokrajhar Medical College in Kokrajhar district.

It will have the intake capacity of 100 students for the MBBS curriculum.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, expressing happiness over this development, tweeted: “We have achieved another milestone! Happy to share that Kokrajhar Medical College has received the approval of National Medical Commission for 100 MBBS seats. This will take our total number of MBBS seats to 1300, a marked improvement from 726 in 2017.”

The courses will start from this year.

In a letter to the Kokrajhar Medical College authorities, the NMC said that the Medical Assessment and Rating Board has examined the report for assessing the availability of the sufficient infrastructure facilities of the college, laboratories, library etc. at Kokrajhar Medical College and approved for starting the MBBS course for the academic year 2023-24.

The courses in the Kokrajhar Medical College will run under the Srimanta Sankardeva University of Health Sciences.

