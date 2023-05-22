INDIA

Assam girl commits suicide after failing in 10th board exam

NewsWire
0
0

A teenaged girl committed suicide in Assam’s Cachar district on Monday after she failed in the Class 10 board examination, police said.

The girl has been identified as Asma Begam, a resident of Ganirgram village in the district.

Superintendent of Police in Cachar district, Numal Mahatta, told IANS, “After the results were announced by the board today, Asma Begam came to know that she could not pass the examination.”

According to police, after an hour or so, she went to the nearby Barak River and jumped into it. A neighbour saw the incident and reported it to the family members.

“As soon as we got the information, the state disaster response force (SDRF) rushed to the spot, but unfortunately, the dead body of the girl was recovered from the river,” Mahatta said.

Asma Begam used to study at the Shantipur Begam Abida girls’ school in the Cachar district.

20230522-200603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Modi thanks Macron for Bastille Day parade invitation

    Pilot supporters throng his residence to wish him on his birthday

    ‘I wish this day would have never come’: Nadal on Federer’s...

    K’taka Cong leader, 9 others served notice for conspiring to kill...