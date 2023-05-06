INDIA

Assam: Girl gang-raped, act recorded on mobile

A 20-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by five men and the entire act was recorded on a mobile phone in the Gohpur area in Assam’s Sonitpur district, police said on Saturday.

The accused were arrested by police in connection with the incident.

“The victim last night filed a complaint against the five accused, stating that she was gangraped and the criminal act was recorded on mobile,” an officer at the Hawajan police station in Gohour said.

The prime accused in the case, identified as Poransadgoura Basumatary, took the girl in his car and later committed the crime along along with his aides.

Interrogation is on.

