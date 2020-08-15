Assam government committed to implementing 1985 accord: CM

Guwahati, Aug 15 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday said that his government will not make any compromise in the complete implementation of the Assam accord.

Unfurling the national flag at the Judges Field in Guwahati on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day, he said that the state government is committed to implementing the provisions of the 1985 Assam accord and would also protect the interests of the people of Assam.

“To check infiltration from across the border, the central government has taken various steps including composite fencing of the India-Bangladesh border along Assam. Riverine borders with Bangladesh were also sealed with the implementation of the “Smart Fence” scheme by adopting modern technology.”

“The high-level committee on Clause 6 of the Assam accord has submitted its report and despite problems faced due to Covid-19 and other disasters like floods, the state government and the Centre have taken steps to make sure of its implementation,” he said.

Sonowal said that his government has formulated a new land policy and taken steps to provide land deeds to nearly one lakh landless people.

To ensure its preservation and to popularise the Assamese language, a law has been enacted to include Assamese in all school curriculums in the state except in the Bodo Territorial Area and Barak Valley, both dominated by non-Assamese people.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, Assam farmers have exported various crops including fruits worth Rs 852 crore to various states in the country and abroad.

The Chief Minister announced a slew of measures and schemes especially targeting the agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry and food processing sectors. He announced the setting up of rice clusters in Dhemaji and Baksa districts, opening of rice procurement centres in all districts, a centre of excellence for organic agriculture at Biswanath district and cold storage chains in all districts.

“Besides Covid-19, Assam this year has faced floods, landslides, Japanese encephalitis, African swine fever as well as the blow out and fire at a natural gas well in Baghjan (in Tinsukia district). My condolences to the families of those killed in these disasters,” Sonowal stated.

After a gap of 12 years, the Independence Day celebrations were held this year at the Judges’ Field in Guwahati. Since 1947, the event was being held at this ground till 2008 when the state government decided to keep the venue exclusively for sporting events.

The venue was first shifted to the nearby Latasil Field and later to the playground of the College of Veterinary Sciences at Khanapara. But since the Khanapara field has now been taken over for a Covid care centre, Judges’ Field was chosen as the venue this year for celebrating Independence Day.

–IANS

sc/bg