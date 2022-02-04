INDIA

Assam Governor, Bhutanese envoy hold talks

By NewsWire
Consul General of Bhutan in Guwahati, Jigme Thinley Namgyal, and Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Friday held discussions on wide range of issues covering trade, tourism, economy, education and other issues of mutual interests, officials said.

Assam Raj Bhavan officials said that referring to the long and deep rooted bond between Assam and Bhutan, the Consul General expressed his eagerness to strengthen Bhutan’s ties with Assam in tourism.

The Governor and the envoy during their conversations reiterated their keenness for strengthening bilateral relations and student exchange programmes between Royal University of Bhutan and universities in Assam.

The Consul General said that Bhutan is also keen to increase its trade with India in fresh fruits.The Consul General was accompanied by Vice Consul Phurpa Tshering and Attache-Finance Ugyen Tshewang.

Assam shares a 267-km unfenced border with Bhutan.

