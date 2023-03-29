INDIA

Assam Governor visits Jorhat Air Force station

Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria visited the Air Force Station in Jorhat and interacted with the officers there, officials said on Wednesday.

Jorhat holds the premier Air Force Station in the region and is an important tactical base for the security forces.

Governor Kateria went there on Tuesday where he was received by Air Commodore Bhuvan Mathur.

Upon his arrival, the Governor was presented with a guard of honour.

He was briefed about the history of the base, its role as an interface in assisting civil authorities during various humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions and in securing the skies of the northeast.

Kateria also visited the Air Force School Jorhat where a cultural programme was presented.

While interacting with the students and teachers, he stressed the importance of education and motivated the students to actively contribute to nation building.

