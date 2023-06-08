INDIALIFESTYLE

Assam govt announces mega sapling planting drive with cash prize

NewsWire
0
0

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday that the state government has set a target to plant one crore saplings on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 this year.

Urging people to participate in the sapling planting drive in large numbers, the Chief Minister announced a cash prize for the initiative.

“Each person planting a saplig will get Rs 100 as a token of gratitude. After three years, if the plant survives, the person will get another Rs 200,” the Chief Minister said.

According to Sarma, to create a forest-centric parallel economy, the state government has taken steps to encourage plantation of commercial timber like sal, teak etc.

Speaking at an event in Kamrup district, the Chief Minister said that the state government is working to increase the total forest cover in Assam from the existing 36 per cent to 38 per cent.

“Not just in summers, but concerted efforts will be made through out the year to plant more saplings, save trees and protect the forests from being encroached upon,” Sarma said.

He noted that around 20 per cent of the forest land in Assam is under encroachment and an adverse effect of it is being felt by the people of the state.

Pointing out the steps taken for the preservation of forest land in the state, Sarma said that in the last two years, eviction drives have been launched in Lumding reserve forest, Pabo reserve forest, Burhachapori wildlife sanctuary, Orang national park, leading to freeing of 61,375 bighas of land.

“People are destroying the hills to construct houses. At the same time, with increase in the use of fossil fuel, global warming has become an alarming issue. I appeal to the people at large to contribute to cutting down on carbon emissions to save the balance of Mother Earth,” the Chief Minister said.

20230608-220803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Karnataka seeks Centre’s cooperation for mineral deposits exploration

    Penalty for improper waste disposal in UP

    The ePlane Co to test fly prototype aircraft in June

    Ayodhya traders asked to vacate shops for road widening