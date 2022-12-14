INDIA

Assam govt appoints new police commissioner of Guwahati

The Assam government has appointed senior IPS officer Diganta Barah as the new Commissioner of Police in Guwahati

The announcement was made by the state government on Tuesday.

A 2004-batch IPS officer, Barah will replace Harmeet Singh. He has been transferred to Assam Police Headquarters as the Special Director General of Police (Administration).

Along with that, Singh will also hold the post of Special DGP (Border).

Barah had earlier worked as Commissioner and Secretary in the Home & Political and Information & Public Relations departments of the state government.

He stood second in the Class X examination of the Assam board and secured 9th position in the Class 12th final exam. He did his graduation and PG in Physics from Delhi University.

Meanwhile, the state government also transferred some other senior police officers.

Guwahati Police Deputy Commissioner (East) Sudhakar Singh has been posted as the new Superintendent of Police in Nalbari district.

Nalbari SP Pabindra Kr Nath will be the new Commandant of the 2nd Assam Forest Protection Force Battalion at Sekoni in Jakhalabandha of Nagaon district.

Commandant of the 1st Assam Police Battalion at Ligiripukhuri in Sivasagar, Surheet Singh Panesar, was transferred to Guwahati police and he will be the new DCP (East).

20221214-134603

