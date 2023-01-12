BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Assam govt approves 3 lakh houses under PMAY-G scheme

Under the Centre’s flagship Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) initiative, the Assam government has approved more than three lakh houses, an official said on Thursday.

The Union Ministry of Rural Development has given Assam a target of 3,31,193 units under the scheme, according to Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass.

“In the previous week, the Assam Panchayat and Rural Development Department has been able to sanction 3,04,218 dwellings to the beneficiaries,” he said.

According to Dass, his department approved more than 10 lakh houses under the PMAY-G in the final nine months of the current fiscal year.

However, he claimed, the agency has been able to take all necessary measures to ensure that the scheme is executed smoothly throughout the state.

Dass said that the recipients who received approval for dwellings in the past week will soon get the first instalment, allowing them to begin construction.

