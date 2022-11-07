The Assam government has issued a dress code for all its employees working in the state Secretariat premises in Dispur, officials said on Monday.

According to an office order, the new dress code has put a bar on wearing jeans, t-shirts and leggings by employees working in the Secretariat. From now on, they will have to mandatorily wear formal attire during office hours.

Men should wear formal shirts and trousers while the female staff can wear sarees, salwar-kameez and mekhela-chador.

Every Wednesday, the employees have been directed to wear traditional dresses.

During the Assembly sessions, a uniform will also be provided to the employees. Even mediapersons covering Assembly proceedings will have to wear dresses as per government guidelines.

The order was passed on the directives of Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimari and will be applicable to the staff working on daily wage and fixed pay as well.

The order said, “All employees should attend office on all working days in formal attire only (salwar suit/saree/mekhela chador, formal shirt-pant and not casual attires such as T-shirts, jeans, leggings etc.) A traditional dress of any community of Assam should be worn every Wednesday as desired by the employee.”

The order strictly mentions that action will be initiated against any state Assembly employee who fails to abide by the instructions.

20221107-183204