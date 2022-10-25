INDIA

Assam govt gives Guwahati’s beautification top priority

NewsWire
0
0

In a bid to develop Guwahati as a crucial link between India and South East Asia, Assam government is giving top priority to the city’s beautification project, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday.

Sarma on Tuesday visited the site of the ongoing riverfront beautification process being undertaken at the bank of river Brahmaputra near Kachari. Taking stock of the progress of riverfront beautification in and around the old Kamrup Metro Deputy Commissioner’s office premises and nearby areas, the Chief Minister directed the concerned authorities to complete the entire process within the stipulated time period.

The Chief Minister wrote on Twitter: “We’ve prioritised beautification of the historic city of Guwahati, which isn’t only the Gateway to NE but also a crucial link between India & SE Asia.”

The riverfront project goes from the Mahabahu Brahmaputra River Heritage Centre to the District and Sessions Court in the city. The demolished old DC office of the Kamrup Metropolitan district is the main area to be developed.

The six km stretch of riverfront project is located between Raj Bhavan and Kamakhya Temple and will have a walkway for the people. It will also have seating arrangements, night illumination, a cycling facility, and speed boating.

The whole venture comes under the ambitious Guwahati Smart City Project which aims to turn the whole riverbank into a scenic location with tourism potential. The total cost for this project is estimated at Rs 370 crore.

The riverfront beautification project, once completed, is expected to act as a huge boost in attracting domestic and foreign tourists to Guwahati, an official said.

20221025-220202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    K’taka: BJP announces campaign to eradicate untouchability

    Weather likely to remain dry in J&K during next 24 hours

    6,74,021 cyber security incidents reported up to June this year

    Need to crack down on tout syndicates in Goa targeting tourists:...