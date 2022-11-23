INDIA

Assam govt grants approval for tree-felling outside forest areas

NewsWire
0
0

The Assam government in a state cabinet meeting on Wednesday approved tree-felling outside forest areas under Assam Trees Outside Forest (Sustainable Management) Rules, 2022, officials said.

State Minister of Tourism Jayanta Malla Baruah said that 71 species of trees, including commonly used/commonly grown tree species and shade trees to be exempted from prior registration and prior felling permission vis-a-vis 11 exempted species in the old rules of 2002.

Transportation of these tree species does not need the issuance of a transit pass.

He further mentioned that if the proposed felling site is above 5 km from the nearest forest online felling permission and certificate of origin, shall be generated within 48 hours of application.

“If it is not provided within the timeline, the same is deemed to be issued, provided all the online application requirements are satisfactory,” the Minister added.

Moreover, in the case of plantations located within 5 km of the felling site and if the felling permission is not generated within the stipulated time, the same would be deemed to have been issued, said an official statement.

At Wednesday’s meeting, the state cabinet also decided to build 2,000 Anganwadi centres across the state.

Jayanta Malla Baruah said that the state government will spend Rs 25 lakh to build them.

The total project cost will be Rs 500 crore.

20221123-232605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sreejita De feels Shalin Bhanot makes excuses about his health condition

    Cattle slaughtering gang held after encounter in Delhi, 1 cop injured

    Court takes cognizance of supplementary chargesheet against Pooja Singhal

    GPBL: Malnad Falcons, KGF Wolves enter Super League stage