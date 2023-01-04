Guwahati Jan 4 IANS: The Assam government recently approved a proposal for granting an industrial status to the state’s tourism to make it more appealing to global travellers.

Tourism Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah highlighted that with such industry status, fresh investments in tourism infrastructures permanent in nature will contribute towards rapid employment generation, public-private partnership and infrastructure development.

With the grant of industry status to the tourism sector, now, restaurants, cafeterias, health clubs, spas and wellness centres among others are eligible for incentives under the industrial policy. This move will further encourage and boost private investment in the above areas of the tourism sector.

“Earlier, the tourism sector was not under State Industrial Policy. This decision will bring a paradigm shift to the tourism sector. Previously only hotels and resorts above the three-star category and river cruises were included under thrust areas of Assam Industrial Policy.

“But, now many new tourism units like heritage hotels, bungalows, camping sites, restaurants, amusement parks, ropeways, museums, tour operator service, adventure park, water sports etc will also be included in the thrust areas of the industrial policy,” said Mallabaruah.

The newly-implemented policy aims for sustainable and environmentally friendly investment besides capital formation and the creation of gainful employment. The ministry also said mentioned that the infrastructure can be developed through Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode, which will contribute to the overall development of the region.

“Assam tourism sector will receive an ample number of private investments due to the new status received which facilitates incentives, subsidies, reimbursements among others as per industry policy for the investors and eventually these investments will create new employment opportunities,” he added.

Assam has now become a nationally and internationally acclaimed all-season Tourist destination for its unique wildlife, bio-diversity and experience of an unexploited wonderland.

Tourism is to be one of the main sources of income generation for the people over the years.

In its bid to rejuvenate tourism and hospitality sector in northeast India, Aizawl, capital of the state of Mizoram, had hosted 10th International Tourism Mart recently. The International Tourism Mart brought together tourism business fraternity and entrepreneurs from the eight northeastern states of India to the state.

High on Happiness index and banking on its “Responsible tourism policy”, Mizoram had chalked out grand plans to draw tourists to its lush green hills and forests.

The objective of International Tourism Mart 2022 is to highlight tourism potential of the Northeast region in domestic and international markets.

It was organized by the Ministry of Tourism of Government of India.

A lot of meetings of year-long G20 presidency of India will be held in northeastern part of the country.

Quoting sources Indian Express in an article stated that even meetings will be held at Itanagar, capital of Arunachal Pradesh.

Sources said the Centre is also considering proposals for Guwahati, Imphal, Aizawl and Agartala as venues, of which Guwahati has been shortlisted and is expected to host four meetings, the article mentioned.

Union Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy had recently said: “With our presidency, we definitely can stride ahead of these 4-5 countries to build the rightful place of India’s tourism industry in the global arena. We must plan to showcase our North Eastern Cultural Richness while welcoming the world to our country.”

