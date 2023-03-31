INDIA

Assam govt hikes dearness allowance by 4%

At a Cabinet meeting held on Friday evening, Assam government decided to increase the dearness allowance (DA) for government employees by 4 per cent effective from January 1, 2023.

State Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said, “We have decided to increase DA from the existing 38 per cent to 42 per cent for all employees of central or state cadre working under the Assam government. The pensioners will also benefit from this DA hike.”

The state government is infusing an additional Rs 79.57 crore per month for the enhanced dearness allowance, Mahanta said.

“All employees will get the enhanced DA of three months on April 10 before the state gears up to celebrate Bihu festival,” he added.

Moreover, the state government has also decided to set up a 1,000 MW solar power plant at an estimated project cost of Rs 4,000 crore.

“This will generate 1,988 MU energy per year which will expedite the Centre’s Act East policy,” Mahanta said.

