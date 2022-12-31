Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said the state government will merge four districts with four others following the Election Commission’s freeze on redrawing administrative units due to delimitation.

The Election Commission has imposed a ban on creating new administrative units in Assam from January 1, 2023, as the poll panel will undertake the delimitation exercise in the state.

Sarma said that the administrative jurisdiction of a few villages has also been altered, as from Sunday onwards, the Election Commission will put a freeze on such kinds of administrative reforms in Assam.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital following a cabinet meeting of the ministers, Sarma said that the decisions had been taken with a heavy heart, keeping in mind the interests of Assam and its people.

He also mentioned that the change is ‘temporary’ and may be rolled back in the future. However, he did not disclose the reason behind such decisions.

Sarma said Hojai district will be merged with Nagaon, Biswanath with Sonitpur, Bajali with Barpeta, and Tamulpur with Baksa district.

These four merged districts were the newly created ones by the Assam government.

“I want to apologise to the people of these districts and hope that they will understand the importance of the decisions,” Sarma said.

He also mentioned that a team of ministers will visit and will try to explain the situation that compelled the state government to take this decision.

Sama, however, said the police and judicial districts of the four merged districts will continue as they are, along with other offices and officials.

It was notified by the Commission on Tuesday.

