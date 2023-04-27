The Assam government is mulling a major overhaul of the administration and is set to convert each district in the state to administrative and economic units, officials said on Thursday.

The massive alteration will begin as the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government in the state is set to complete two years next month.

The Chief Minister has called for a three-day meeting with the District Commissioners to discuss the revamp issue.

It has been scheduled to occur between May 12 and 14 in Tinsukia district.

On Wednesday, Sarma held a preparatory meet in the national capital.

The Chief Minister mentioned that the offices of the Deputy Commissioners are becoming a fulcrum of administration.

“Unlike the traditional and conventional way of functioning, the Deputy Commissioners will henceforth focus on improving the GDP of his respective districts, GST generation, raising of per capita income, power consumption, industrial activity, agricultural diversification, creation of industrial landbank et al,” he said.

Sarma further said that as per the directive of the Prime Minister to the Chief Secretaries, the district has to become the focal point of administration.

It will be a model of decentralization of powers to the district administrative level.

“If a state has to forge ahead, then the districts must also have to pitch in equally to contribute to its overall growth and development. That is why the district has to be an administrative and economic unit,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that budgetary allocations will be made to prepare a roadmap for converting the districts into administrative units in the next six months.

